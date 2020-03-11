Johanna Ortiz x H&M: The full collection arrives this week

The collection will include a range of beautiful dresses and swimwear, available online and in stores.

After an elegant set of four dresses launched last year as a preview collection of the Johanna Ortiz x H&M collaboration, the full collection launch is just around the corner. As with the preview collection, this collab aims to be “playful, glamourous, and [inclusive], with designs that any woman can wear.”

Tina Kunakey, Juana Burga and Adot Gak for Johanna Ortiz x H&M. Photo by H&M

“I’m most excited about the fact that I’m taking a bit of my design and a bit of Colombia and reaching a new audience of women.” — Johanna Ortiz

The collection will include 19 pieces, and, as is often the case with Johanna Ortiz, we can expect beautiful floral designs on a variety of dress styles, including maxis and midi dresses, wraps and ruffled styles. We will also be treated to swimwear (as pictured below), which is an exciting addition to the collaboration. To showcase the collection, H&M has again enlisted model Tina Kunakey, who appeared in last year’s preview, as well. The campaign also features models Juana Burga, Adot Gak and Alessandra Garci.

“I don’t want my designs to only be for going to a wedding or a garden party, they can be worn to a bar or for hosting a dinner at home too — I want these designs to be a part of your wardrobe. Wear them with flats and no makeup. It works. It’s just embracing being feminine.” — Johanna Ortiz

Alessandra Garcia for Johanna Ortiz x H&M. Photo by H&M

The collection is available tomorrow morning in selected H&M stores in Montreal and across Canada, as well as online. To see the full collection, also visit the Johanna Ortiz x H&M website. Happy Shopping!

