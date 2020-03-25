Graham Van Pelt just dropped a new EP — listen here

The Toronto musician and former Montrealer released Sense Appeal on Arbutus and No Bad Days.

Toronto-based musician Graham Van Pelt just dropped a new EP called Sense Appeal. Montreal’s Arbutus Records is co-releasing the EP with London-based label No Bad Days.

A press release describes the title track as “Larry Heard-redolent deep house with the uncanny tenderness of Arthur Russell’s voice floating atop.” There are also three remixes:

“Yu Su applies her celebrated touch with a punchy club cut, while Gene Tellem goes full ‘00s with a big room pumper. Von Dutch caps and blue diamante sunnies sadly not included. Closing us out we have twin mix engineers Mark and Matt Thibideau providing a dubbed-out version of the title track, bringing it all full circle.”

This is the first release for Graham Van Pelt — a former Montrealer also known for his project Miracle Fortress and as a member of Think About Life — since his 2018 LP Time Travel.

Listen to “Sense Appeal” here:

Sense Appeal by Graham Van Pelt

For more music coverage, please also visit the Music section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff, columnists and freelancers. We also compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.