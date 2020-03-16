The only thing spreading faster than the virus itself is false claims about self-diagnosis and prevention.

There have unfortunately been many COVID-19 myths spread on social media to those seeking advice on how to prevent or self-diagnose the virus. In an interview with CBC, Colin Furness, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, confirmed whether there was truth to these claims.

Drinking water every 15 minutes will help flush the virus out.

“That doesn’t make a lot sense. In fact if you thought there was COVID-19 in your throat, drinking water would push it into your body and your intestines where it might get a foothold.”

Eating garlic can help prevent COVID-19.

“That makes no sense. Garlic has antibacterial properties, this would have no impact on the virus.”

We should all be drinking bottled water to help prevent COVID-19.

“Bottled water makes no difference, as this is not a water-born virus.”

COVID-19 wouldn’t survive in hotter countries.

“Viruses don’t like heat, but if I cough on you indoors, it doesn’t matter what the weather is.”

If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds, you’re safe, and don’t have the virus.

False

There is an all-natural vaccine to Coronavirus involving sautéing fresh dandelions in olive oil, garlic, onions, sea salt and crushed red peppers with Parmesan cheese.

False

Because piling on more information is not going to help people who want real and accurate information, it’s very important to be careful about what you’re reading and sharing. Pay attention to the source of information and avoid COVID-19 myths.

For official info from the Government of Canada on Coronavirus / COVID-19, click here.

