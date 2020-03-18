Dates, times and locations of potential exposure on the metro and bus.

When and where COVID-19 patients took public transit in Montreal

Montreal public health is saying that the community spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the city is “probable” after people infected with the virus took public transit while contagious.

Below is a table compiled by the Quebec government including the dates, times and locations of potential exposure:

Locations of potential exposure Dates and times of potential exposure End date of symptom monitoring period for potentially exposed individuals Metro line between Longueuil and Champs de Mars stations, via Berri-UQAM February 24, between 2 and 2:30 p.m. March 9, 2020 Metro line between Champs de Mars and Longueuil stations, via Berri-UQAM February 24, between 3:15 and 3:45 p.m. March 9, 2020 88 bus from Longueuil metro station toward Mountainview February 24, between 3:50 and 5 p.m. March 9, 2020 Metro line between Longueuil and Champs de Mars stations, via Berri-UQAM March 6, between 9:30 and 10 a.m. March 20, 2020 Metro line between Champs de Mars and Longueuil stations, via Berri-UQAM March 6, between 10:50 and 11:20 a.m. March 20, 2020 88 bus from Longueuil metro station toward Mountainview March 6, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. March 20, 2020 Navette de l’aéroport Montréal-Trudeau à partir de l’aéroport en direction des stationnements EconoParc selon l’ordre du trajet suivant : P7, P9 et P8 March 8, around 5 p.m. March 22, 2020 106 bus from boulevard Newman toward Angrignon metro station March 10, between 10:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. March 24, 2020 Metro line between Angrignon and McGill stations March 10, between 10:55 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. March 24, 2020

Anyone who was on these metros and buses is being encouraged to self-isolate and watch for symptoms.

As public transit is an essential service, the STM will remain open despite COVID-19. Extra measures have been taken to disinfect surfaces and avoid contact with staff. Passengers are entering buses through the back door only, so there is no fare collection, though everyone is expected to have a valid ticket. In the metro, ticket purchases and recharging is being done via machines only. ■

