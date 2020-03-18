In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

https://cultmtl.com/in-print/

See a complete list of locations

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

public transit COVID-19
News

When and where COVID-19 patients took public transit in Montreal

by CultMTL

Dates, times and locations of potential exposure on the metro and bus.

Montreal public health is saying that the community spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the city is “probable” after people infected with the virus took public transit while contagious.

Below is a table compiled by the Quebec government including the dates, times and locations of potential exposure:

Locations of potential exposureDates and times of potential exposureEnd date of symptom monitoring period for potentially exposed individuals
Metro line between Longueuil and Champs de Mars stations, via Berri-UQAMFebruary 24, between 2 and 2:30 p.m.March 9, 2020
Metro line between Champs de Mars and Longueuil stations, via Berri-UQAMFebruary 24, between 3:15 and 3:45 p.m.March 9, 2020
88 bus from Longueuil metro station toward MountainviewFebruary 24, between 3:50 and 5 p.m.March 9, 2020
Metro line between Longueuil and Champs de Mars stations, via Berri-UQAMMarch 6, between 9:30 and 10 a.m.March 20, 2020
Metro line between Champs de Mars and Longueuil stations, via Berri-UQAMMarch 6, between 10:50 and 11:20 a.m.March 20, 2020
88 bus from Longueuil metro station toward MountainviewMarch 6, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.March 20, 2020
Navette de l’aéroport Montréal-Trudeau à partir de l’aéroport en direction des stationnements EconoParc selon l’ordre du trajet suivant : P7, P9 et P8March 8, around 5 p.m.March 22, 2020
106 bus from boulevard Newman toward Angrignon metro stationMarch 10, between 10:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.March 24, 2020
Metro line between Angrignon and McGill stationsMarch 10, between 10:55 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.March 24, 2020

Anyone who was on these metros and buses is being encouraged to self-isolate and watch for symptoms.

As public transit is an essential service, the STM will remain open despite COVID-19. Extra measures have been taken to disinfect surfaces and avoid contact with staff. Passengers are entering buses through the back door only, so there is no fare collection, though everyone is expected to have a valid ticket. In the metro, ticket purchases and recharging is being done via machines only. ■

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

Posted in News

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.