Apply for COVID-19 financial aid in Quebec today

$573 a week is being offered by the provincial government to Quebecers who can’t work due to COVID-19.

Today all Quebec workers forced into isolation by COVID-19 can apply for the $573 per week in financial aid being offered by the provincial government.

It was announced on Monday that Quebec would, via the Canadian Red Cross, offer this payment to those who have contracted Coronavirus, present symptoms or have recently returned from travel and are unable to work due to self-isolation.

On annonce un nouveau programme d’aide financière pour nos travailleurs invités à se placer en isolement.



L’objectif, c’est que personne n’hésite à s’isoler par peur de perdre leur revenu.



The program is intended for those who are ineligible for federal EI and aren’t being compensated by their employers or covered by private insurance.

The payments are intended to run for two weeks though in some cases it could be extended to four. ■

