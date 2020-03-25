Community spread has caused at least 53% of COVID-19 cases in Canada

It’s time to heed the advice coming from all directions and stay the fuck home.

The latest statistics from the Public Health Agency of Canada reveal that 53 per cent of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases have come from community spread (community setting).

The latest epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in Canada has compiled statistics from all cases as of today, March 24 at 11 a.m. The results have determined that 44 per cent of people who have COVID-19 in Canada were travellers or had close contact with travellers.

Probable exposure setting of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases (n=1,044) in Canada by Traveller or close contact with a traveller, and Community Setting (Spread) as of March 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. EST. Source: Public Health Agency of Canada

The increasing community spread statistics for COVID-19 in Canada are a direct effect of people not staying home and not being careful enough. There are still reports all over the country of large groups of people socializing in public and parents bringing their kids out with them to run errands. Take advantage of delivery services as much as possible during times like this, especially since most of them are free. We need to take this more seriously as a society, and as a country, so we can get back to our normal way of life as soon as possible. The latest Santé Québec messaging puts it perfectly: Limit social contact, stay at home as much as possible and limit all gatherings.

For official info from the Government of Canada on Coronavirus / COVID-19, including their latest map of cases in Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.