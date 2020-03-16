Over 370 cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus have been reported across Canada according to the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control.

The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by province across the country:

Ontario 177

British Columbia 73

Alberta 56

Quebec 41

Manitoba 7

Saskatchewan 6

New Brunswick 6

Nova Scotia 3

Newfoundland and Labrador 1

Prince Edward Island 1

According to the Government of Canada Public Health website, of the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases mentioned above:

onset of illness occurred between January 15 and March 13, 2020

51% of cases are female

31% of cases are 60 years old and over

13% of cases have been hospitalized

1 person has died of COVID-19

74% of cases are travellers and 6% are close contacts of travellers

