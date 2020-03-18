Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are expected to speak about a $25-billion emergency aid fund in Canada from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are expected to speak today at 10:30 a.m. about a $25-billion emergency aid fund in Canada to offer financial relief to Canadians from COVID-19. The goal of these funds is to get money into the pockets of Canadians and small businesses as soon as possible.

According to CBC, the COVID-19 aid fund in Canada will be allocated more easily using existing programs. The Canada Child tax benefit and E.I. programs will help facilitate the transfer of funds. Regarding small businesses, a major concern that will be addressed is keeping employees who are not working right now on the payroll. There is speculation that there will also be assistance for self-employed and part-time workers who would not normally qualify for E.I. The government of Canada will also likely announce a tax season extension.

Stay tuned for more details later today when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at 10:30 a.m. and Bill Morneau speaks at 11:15 a.m.

For official info from the Government of Canada on Coronavirus / COVID-19 and Quebec hospitals, please click here.

