The third album by the Trinidadian-born American rapper and singer showcases his whimsical wit and breezy, island-inspired beats.

Theophilus London, Bebey (Independently Popular)

Theophilus London returns more than a half-decade after the release of his Kanye West-produced sophomore album Vibes. His first since departing from Warner Records, the project demonstrates distinctly the influences of both London’s Trinidadian and New York roots. His whimsical wit is complemented swimmingly by the breezy, island-inspired beats. It’s just as indie rock as it is hip hop, with the likes of Tame Impala, Ariel Pink and Wu-Tang’s RZA and Raekwon onboard to help illustrate such a notion. Bebey serves as a solid summery listen to help get through the gruelling dead of winter ahead. 7/10 Trial Track: “Only You” (feat. Tame Impala)

“Only You” from Bebey by Theophilus London

