Anna Sui just released a surprise collection with Uniqlo

The New York City fashion designer has created an assortment of bohemian-inspired styles for women and girls.

As the entire world has been focused on COVID-19 for the past two to three weeks, it seems only fitting that Uniqlo released their latest collaboration with renowned New York City designer Anna Sui as a surprise. The designer herself hadn’t even mentioned the collection publicly on social media until it was available two days ago. (Under normal circumstances, this would have been a big launch.) At Uniqlo pricepoints, the collaboration with Anna Sui should hopefully bring fans of the designer a nice distraction at a time where we could all use one. The collection includes pieces for women and girls, and is being presented as a “soft, bohemian collection for all.”

Anna Sui and Uniqlo. Photo courtesy of Uniqlo

“Anna Sui has a worldwide cult following who look to her each season for ironic mixes of romantic nostalgia and rock ’n’ roll glam.” — Uniqlo on working with Anna Sui

Anna Sui has had a fantastic career, often celebrated for her hints of vintage styling, using signature prints and embroidery. She was also awarded the Council of Fashion Designers of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. Anna Sui and Uniqlo have developed 19 pieces for women in a broad range of colours and styles, including T-Shirts, blouses, skirts, dresses, tunics and scarves. Some of our favourite items include the purple graphic T-shirt ($19.90), black chiffon half sleeve dress ($49.90), purple short sleeve tunic ($29.90), black 3/4 sleeve dress ($59.90) and off-white printed scarf ($14.90).

Anna Sui and Uniqlo. Photo courtesy of Uniqlo

The store in Montreal hasn’t opened yet, and all Uniqlo stores in Canada are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the easiest (and only) way to shop this collection is to do so online. Happy Shopping! ■

For more information on this collection with Uniqlo, please visit the Canada website.

