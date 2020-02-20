Uniqlo U Spring Summer 2020 is now available

Since 2016, artistic director Christophe Lemaire has created a seasonal line of “Future LifeWear Essentials” at Uniqlo, which the brand calls Uniqlo U. The collection is designed in Paris, and aims to provide a modern wardrobe using innovative materials. Uniqlo U has a slightly futuristic and minimalistic feel to its clothing and accessories, quite similar to, but not as modern in their design as, COS. Their new collection is for Spring/Summer 2020, and it launched online and in stores in Canada today.

Uniqlo U Spring/Summer 2020. Photo by Uniqlo

As Uniqlo U is a complete collection of clothing and accessories, the range of items is quite broad. And unlike the new H&M Studio collection, which also had their Spring/Summer 2020 launch today, Uniqlo U is available for both women and men. Some of our favourite pieces for women are the light long coat, short sleeve polo, seamless swim one-piece, slim tapered ankle jeans, jersey tailored jacket and Milano ribbed V-neck cardigan. For men, we like the wide fit long sleeve sweatshirt, hooded coat, wide fit sweatpants and middle gauge V-neck long sleeve cardigan. On the accessories front, there’s a Blocktech 2Way tote bag (that also turns into a backpack), shoulder bag, and fanny pack and sandals.

Uniqlo U Spring/Summer 2020. Photo by Uniqlo

The Uniqlo store in Montreal hasn’t opened yet, so the easiest way to shop this collection without traveling to other stores in Canada is to shop online. Happy Shopping!

