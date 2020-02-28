International series, beloved sci-fi, golden age and contemporary classic films and more new stuff on the streaming services.

Netflix continues its absolute stranglehold on young-adult angst and turmoil with All the Bright Places, a romantic drama starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two young people who find each other in a world clouded by trauma and mental illness. Luke Wilson, Alexandra Shipp and Keegan-Michael Key co-star in a film based on a novel by Jennifer Niven.

As is usually the case on Netflix at the beginning of the month, March 1 reveals a veritable cornucopia of licensed titles. Highlights include Fred Zinneman’s classic western High Noon, starring Gary Cooper; ultimate sad-sack classic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind; genre-defining zom-com Shaun of the Dead; Wes Anderson’s stop-motion ode to Japanese cinema, Isle of Dogs; Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, with an all-time performance from Daniel Day-Lewis and the endless rewatchable (by dads and aspiring dads alike) baseball flick Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill.

A few days later you can catch Spielberg’s juvenile Ready Player One (March 3), sleepover fave Fear starring Mark Wahlberg (still pretty Marky Marked-out at that point) and Reese Witherspoon, Loretta Lynn biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter and epoch-defining frat-boy classic Animal House (all on March 4).

New TV on Netflix

Babylon Berlin

New international series also premiere on Feb. 28: Queen Sono is a South African espionage drama, while Unstoppable is a Mexican coming-of-age drama. The docuseries Restaurants on the Edge, which showcases unusual or far-flung restaurants, also begins today (Feb. 28), as does the third season of the German neo-noir show Babylon Berlin.

New on Amazon Prime

Burn Your Maps

Sci-fans are likely to revel in the news that the entirety of the new iteration of Battlestar: Galactica will be available to stream on Amazon Prime as of March 1, as will all seasons of Bates Motel. It’s a much slimmer slate in terms of feature-length movies: Burn Your Maps (starring Vera Farmiga and Jacob Tremblay), Richard Linklater’s bungled Where’d You Go, Bernadette? (March 5) and Pitch Perfect 2 (March 4) are the only features on Amazon this week.

New on Crave

The Peanut Butter Falcon

As of today on Crave TV, you can stream a heap of docuseries with self-explanatory titles like Disasters at Sea and Mighty Cruise Ships. If you’re more into movies, you can catch up with acclaimed titles like The Last Black Man in San Francisco or The Peanut Butter Falcon or… uh, The Angry Birds Movie 2. Starting March 2, you can stream Who Let the Dogs Out, which chronicles the story behind the ubiquitous ’90s one-hit-wonder, while March 5 sees the release of Vita & Virginia, which chronicles the affair between writers Vita Sackville-West (Gemma Arterton) and Virginia Woolf (Elisabeth Debicki).

New on Criterion

The Italian Job

The Criterion Channel celebrates the work of Quincy Jones as a composer with a 16-film retrospective of works scored by the great jazz musician. The series (which improbably only spans 1964 to 1971) includes obvious classics like The Italian Job and In Cold Blood as well as lesser-seen films such as Cactus Flower (for which Goldie Hawn won an Oscar!) and Richard Brooks’ $ (starring Warren Beatty).

Greg Mottola’s The Daytrippers, a stalwart example of the ’90s indie scene, hits the channel on March 2, while Chilean director Dominga Sotomayor’s Too Late to Die Young streams exclusively as of March 4. ■

