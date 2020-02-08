What to do in Montreal today: Saturday, February 8

Fear of Missing Out is a beautiful coming-of-age play that looks at the tough choices facing teens today. On today and tomorrow at Geordie Theatre. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, 4 p.m.

Check out the vernissage for Viennese artist/philosopher Alexi Kukuljevic’s exhibition I’d Rather Invite the Ravens at Anteism Books. 435 Beaubien W. #100, 7–10 p.m.

Nantha Kumar hosts a Nantha’s Kitchen pop-up, showcasing family-style Malaysian East Coast cuisine. 5333 #311, 7:30 p.m., $50, BYO booze

Mashing genres from folk to jazz to hip hop, keeping it experimental and psychedelic around the edges, In Hock and Brontae Hunter with Elijah Mansevani play Rocket Science Room tonight. 170 Jean-Talon W. #204, 8 p.m., $10

Finally, DJs Awwful and Jeffany present the first 2020 edition of their recurring queer dance party Glitter Bomb. The night will be dotted with live performances by Mirage, Jaqq Strap and Lady Boom Boom. There will also be a bonus DJ set by Mossy Mugler. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

