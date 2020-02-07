What to do in Montreal today: Friday, February 7

Place des Arts will be the site of Idle No More Quebec’s vigil in support of the Wet’swut’en first nation in B.C. Read about their movement, check out a supporter toolkit and/or make a donation to their cause here. Steps to the left of 175 Ste-Catherine W., Montreal, 12 p.m.

One Undone hosts a workshop and social hour called The Art of Aromatics. Participants will converse and explore Rose Morocco, Cardamom Co2 and Cedarwood Virginia, scents to be paired with herbs and teas and leave with a complimentary oil blend and a sachet of tea. 2175 Crescent, 6–9 p.m., $20

The second to last night of Igloofest promises to be a rager, with Toronto dance music monolith Zeds Dead, EPROM, VNSSA, the Holy, and more. Quai Jacques Cartier, 7:30 p.m., $40

Penny Diving launch their debut album Big Inhale at St-Hubert Street record store la Vacarme. The Montreal “basement dream pop” trio will play a live set. 6250 St-Hubert, 7:30 p.m.

British electronic band Metronomy marked their 20th anniversary as a band last year with a record called Metronomy Forever. Tonight a tour of the same name comes to Metropolis, with Belgium-based French-Caribbean singer-songwriter Charlotte Adigéry. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $43.75

Hochelaga’s Maison de la Culture Maisonneuve hosts a pair of great local acts tonight. Experimental rock band Klaus, featuring heavy-hitting local musicians François Lafontaine (Karkwa,Galaxie) and Joe Grass (Joe Grass, Patrick Watson), shares the stage with alt-rock duo Thus Owls. 4200 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $26.15

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please do so here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do in Montreal. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.