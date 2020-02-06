What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, February 6

Sometimes a cold, snowy day calls for some strong brew. 3 Brasseurs is launching a new beer today, an 8.3% alcohol whopper called la Carnaval. For the occasion they’re serving it up with their (pizza-esque) flammekueche Kalamata for $18. 732 Ste-Catherine W., Montreal, 11 a.m.

At the Canadian Centre for Architecture, check out the launch of the third installment of the Out of the Box exhibition series, showcasing the writings, photographs, films, correspondence and select artworks of architect and conceptual artist Gordon Matta-Clark, as selected by Kitty Scott. 1920 Baile, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

The final weekend of Igloofest kicks off tonight with an event that’s technically “Off-Igloo” (but in the usual location): Another Montreal edition of livestreamed party Boiler Room is going down in the Old Port, with DJs Danny Daze, Ellen Allien (check out our interview with her here), Overland and Trance Wax. Quai Jacques Cartier, 7–11 p.m., $34.50 + tax

“Love is an act of rebellion in the Tropic of X, a touristed wasteland on the edge of collapse.” The Tropic of X is a powerful production by Imago Theatre, continuing at the Centaur through Saturday. Read more about it here. 453 St-François-Xavier, 7:30 p.m., $25/$20

La Sala Rossa will be a gathering place for music lovers and citizens opposed to the CAQ’s discriminatory Bill 21. Expect live sets by L’Ensemble Al-Zahawi, Tignasse and No Cosmos, there’ll be talks by community activist Tasnim Rekik and Hanadi Saad (Justice Femme) as well as poetry by Ehab Lotayef and Narcy. See more details here. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., $10–$20 suggested donation

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please do so here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do in Montreal. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

