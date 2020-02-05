What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, February 5

Today through Sunday, the Geordie Theatre Fest showcases works in Theatre for Young Audiences with staged readings in partnership with the National Theatre School of Canada and 2Play touring shows (The Water Chronicles and Fear of Missing Out) on a mainstage platform. Audiences of all ages are welcome. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, various times, PWYC

American stand-up comic Jim Gaffigan stops in for a set at Olympia. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $69

The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow gives Kevin Smith fans the opportunity to watch his new movie with the filmmaker in the room. The show went down at Corona last night, and tonight it’s happening at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $61

Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Anna McGarrigle, Jane McGarrigle, Sylvan and Lily Lanken and Vinnie Dow and Kathleen Weldon will share the stage for a special Wainwrights and McGarrigles concert at Place des Arts’s Théâtre Maisonneuve. They’ll be performing Complainte pour Catherine: Songs of Kate McGarrigle (Rufus and Martha’s mother). 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $82.15/$97.75

Finally, Happening Gourmand also continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners (also, in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

