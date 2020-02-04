What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, February 4

Die Pod Die and The Go-go Radio Magic Show presents a listening session for local psych band Red Mass’s A Hopeless Noise. A discussion with music journalist Patrick Baillargeon will follow, and the band’s cover and poster art will be displayed, too. 4481 St-Denis, Montreal 5à7 p.m., free

Nightlife discussion series Les Apéros MTL 24/24 welcomes DJ and la Rama record store owner Kris Guilty. 1201 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $10 suggested donation

Catch a set of live original music by the Levi Dover Sextet at the Upstairs Jazz Bar & Grill. 1254 Mackay, 8 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m., $10 first two sets, late show free

Party 1982 Italo style with Australian post-disco artist Donny Beret. He’s playing l’Esco with opener Party Nails. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $19.50

Finally, Happening Gourmand also continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners (also, in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

