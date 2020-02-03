What to do in Montreal today: Monday, February 3

Firstly, the third edition of Ceci n’est pas un salon invites industry professionals to sample sweet vino at Vinvinvin. 1290 Beaubien E., Montreal, 3–7 p.m., $10 voluntary contribution

You can also catch a screening of the bizarre and disturbing 2006 documentary Jesus Camp at Pub Brouehaha. The screening (9:30 p.m.) will be preceded by the recording of Douteux.org’s 70% podcast with 2019 Best of MTL winner Murphy Cooper (6:15 p.m.) and a mini “zapping party” montage by VJ Florence Payette (8 p.m.). 5860 de Lorimier, 6 p.m.

From the Philippines, women’s activist JoJo Guan will speak about women’s resistance in the face of rising repression and fascism in the Philippines. The event is presented by the International Women’s Alliance in Canada. 4755 Van Horne, 6–8:30 p.m.

Cinema Politica presents an evening of Indigenous cinema as part of Concordia’s First Voices Week. D.B. Clarke Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 7–9 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Little Italy pub Vices & Versa hosts Lundi Jazz with a quartet of local all-stars: Alain Bastien, Jean Sébastien Williams, Morgan Moore, Eric Hove and Joe Grass. 6631 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., free

Heavy Montreal presents American progressive metal band Sons of Apollo at Corona Theatre with opener Tony MacAlpine. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $55

Finally, Happening Gourmand also continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners (also, in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do, please do so here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.