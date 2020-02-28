What to do in Montreal today: Friday, February 28

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL for more to do in Montreal, click here.

It’s day three of the 38th annual Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma film festival, which screens some of the best films made in the province over the past year, and premieres new work as well. Screening tonight is the directorial debut by Monia Chokri, La femme de mon frère, which our film editor Alex Rose loved. The festival runs through March 7. Cinéma Quartier Latin Salle 10 (350 Emery), 8:30 p.m., $12/$9.50 students & seniors

Check out ArtsidaX vernissage, a free event put on by AIDS Community Care Montreal. Tonight the public can meet the artists and preview the collection that will be sold at the annual ACCM charity auction on Saturday. There will be additional artwork on sale at the vernissage. Les Grands Ballets Canadien de Montréal (1435 Bleury), 6–10 p.m., free

The second installment of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings saga, The Two Towers, will also be screened at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, with Howard Shore’s award-winning score performed live by 250 musicians. The ciné-concert is happening again tomorrow night and on Sunday afternoon. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, $104.98–$163.97

Additionally, from Beirut, “oriental western fusion rock band” Arnabeat is doing their thing tonight at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $29.89

Finally, Frankie Teardrop is back in town for another edition of LIP, this time at Resonance Café. Guest DJs include Toronto’s Stacey Sexton and Neo Edo. Note that extra funds will be donated to the Wet’suwet’en and Unist’ot’en legal funds and to the ongoing blockade in Kahnawake. 5175A Parc, 10 p.m., $10–$20 sliding scale

For our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please also click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.