What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, February 27

Check out the vernissage for Swan Song at Projet Pangée, featuring works by Shary Boyle, Delphine Hennelly, Annelie McKenzie and Claire Milbrath. The exhibition examines “concepts of exuberance, theatricality, the frivolousness of Baroque and its overstated cousin, Rococo.” 372 Ste-Catherine W., Montreal, 5:30–8:30 p.m., free

Elektra Gallery also hosts the vernissage for “Laser Like Water,” a digital art installation by Jean-Sébastien Baillat, Ottomata and Patrick Trudeau. 5445 de Gaspé #104, 6 p.m.

Buy a drink and order some $1 dumplings (six per order) at Snowbird Tiki Bar — now located in the old Zoobizarre/CFC/Félix Bar/Idole location. 6388 St-Hubert, Montreal, 7 p.m.–3 a.m., free entry

Additionally, it’s poetry night at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly. Sarah Wolfson and Laura Zacharin are launching new books and there will be additional readings by James Crews and Kasia Juno. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m., free

Finally, Montreal-based indie pop artist Gab Bouchard launches his new album Triste Pareil at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., free

