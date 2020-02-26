What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, February 26

The Phi Foundation for Contemporary Art screens the documentary Ceremony by British artist Phil Collins, at the CCA. The film follows the journey of a statue of German philosopher Friedrich Engels (who wrote the Communist Manifesto with Karl Marx) from a Ukrainian village to Manchester, where Engels lived for many years. 1920 Baile, Montreal, 7 p.m., free

Southwest pub Annexe St-Ambroise is the spot for oyster lovers tonight: It’s their weekly oyster night, and they’re serving them up for $1 apiece while supplies last. 5080 St-Ambroise, 6 p.m.

As part of the ongoing Montréal en Lumière festival, an R&B/soul double bill is also happening at l’Astral, with Montreal’s Shay Lia and Toronto’s Jon Vinyl. See our 2019 Shay Lia cover story here. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $28.50

Finally, Mile End music venue Ursa hosts a Queeraoke benefit for the Unist’ot’en legal fund, with host Kalale Dalton-Lutale. 5589 Parc, 9 p.m., “PWYC generously”

