What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, February 23

Little Italy pub Vices & Versa welcomes Beaver Sheppard to its weekly Sunday 5à7 acoustic session. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free

Le Cinéclub: The Film Society also digs into the vault to screen a stone-cold classic of the old-school screwball comedy genre: Bringing Up Baby (1938), with Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students & seniors

Additionally, Paris-based Malian singer/musician Fatoumata Diawara plays le National tonight, treating Montreal to her contemporary roots sound. Opening are local kora players Diely Mori Tounkara and Sadio Cissokho open. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $30.44/$34.79

Finally, Montreal prog/pop artist AE Bridger launches a new record tonight called The Bowl at Quai des Brumes. Fellow locals Derm Kean (the Pretzels), Tyr Jami (Syngja) and Ocean Charter of Values open. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

