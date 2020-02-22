What to do in Montreal today: Saturday, February 22

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL for more to do in Montreal, click here.

Firstly, the Vintage Lover edition of the recurring Bazar Vintage Montreal is happening at Église St-Jean-Berchmans. 5945 Cartier, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The MTL Barter Club is also hosting a clothing swap in Little Burgundy this afternoon. Note that there is a maximum of 25 items per person, and underwear and jewellery are not accepted. BYO beer/wine; snacks will be available on site. 1990 William #201, 1–6 p.m., free for members and $15

If you want to get involved in the movement or are just curious about what they do, the Quebec wing of climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion is hosting a presentation this afternoon. (See our report from one of their civil disobedience training sessions here.) La Place Commune (7669 Querbes), 3:30–5 p.m., free

Genre-hopping Montreal songwriter/producer/crooner Sean Nicholas Savage and Ballet Opéra Pantomime present Please Thrill Me, an ambitious musical with one foot in 1950s movies and the other in a 21st century urban reverie. Happening at la Chapelle through March 1 (in English with French surtitles), the play was directed by Sophie Cadieux and also features Rollie Pemberton (aka Cadence Weapon) and Jane Penny from TOPS. See our feature story about the show here. 3700 St-Dominique, 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., $33.50/$28.50/$23.50/$18.50

Additionally, Toronto-based, Montreal-raised singer-songwriter STORRY is launching her debut album CH III: The Come Up — which Cult MTL writer Mr. Wavvy called “the best album of 2020” — tonight at Bar le Ritz PDB. See Mr. Wavvy’s interview with STORRY here. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $27.64

Party at Ausgang Plaza: DISCOÑO presents br0nz3_g0dd3ss, “an artist driven by work that uplifts marginalized folks like herself, work that challenges & questions everything, and the power of love.” Also, see the rest of the line-up here. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $15 before midnight/$20

Finally, if you were thinking of heading to the Casino sometime this winter, you could do worse than timing it with tonight’s show/party, featuring local hip hop collective Nomadic Massive and DJ Champion. 1 Avenue du Casino, 11:30 p.m., $28.50

