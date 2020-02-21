What to do in Montreal today: Friday, February 21

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL for more things to do in Montreal throughout the month, please click here.

The ninth edition of the Fade to Black Festival kicks off a weekend of film screenings and panel discussions tonight. Check out the complete programming here.

Toronto hip hop artist Haviah Mighty also plays le Belmont tonight with openers are Lou Phelps and CJ Flemings. Check out our interview with Mighty — conducted right after she won the Polaris Prize last fall for her second album 13th Floor in September — here. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $18.50

Dig the “sitarified psychedelia” of Montreal’s Elephant Stone as they launch their new album Hollow at l’Escogriffe with opener Meggie Lennon. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $17.50/$22.50

Afro Drag: Ancestors Past, Present & Future showcases black drag performers at Phi Centre. See our interview with the show’s narrator Athena Holmes (aka Big SiSSY) here. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $21.82

Finally, there’s no ’80s like the Dark Eighties, a sound being celebrated tonight at Cabaret Berlin. Two Vancouver DJs will be splitting duties with locals Laszlo (Automelodi) and Chevalier Avant Garde. Expect industrial, EBM, goth, Italo disco, new romantic, dark wave, minimal wave, post-punk and “cult ’80s hits.” 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $15

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please do so here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do in Montreal. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.