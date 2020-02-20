What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, February 20

Fordham University history professor Asif Siddiqi is giving a lecture about 20th century Russian sci-fi at the CCA tonight. “Four case studies from before the revolution to the space race look to Russian sci-fi to probe individual hopes and ideas about new societal organization. Inherently experimental, sci-fi stories and films could reflect on what was and wasn’t possible in Russian reality and think beyond it.” The event complements the museum’s ongoing exhibition Building a new New World, which you should also check out if you attend the lecture. 1920 Baile, Montreal, 6:30 p.m., free

The Visions movie series is screening a stack of 16mm and 35mm films by New York State-based Japanese filmmaker Tomonari Nishikawa, who will be present for the event. La Lumière Collective (7080 Alexandra #506), Montreal, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $7

Toronto all-grrrl alt-rock quartet the Beaches play Théâtre Corona tonight with support from Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $38

The Howl arts collective is hosting a concert to benefit the Native Friendship Centre at la Sotterenea. See the line-up details here. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10–$20 (no one turned away)

Montreal-based gloom pop artist Laura Gray launches a record at Casa del Popolo tonight. Also on the bill: local experimental audiovisual duo DF and Anna Mayberry of Toronto experimental folk duo Anamai. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

