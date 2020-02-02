What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, February 2

Théâtre Sainte-Catherine’s Sunday Night Improv begins its 2020 run. The workshop and show is open to all ages (though the on-site bar is not), and this week’s edition promises “some of the best artists across all mediums.” 264 Ste-Catherine E., Montreal, workshop 4 p.m., show 7 p.m., free

If you’ve ever dreamed of watching the Super Bowl on 20 screens simultaneously, Villeray’s Bar la Québécoise is the spot. Drink specials and free munchies will be in effect. 240 Jarry E., 5–11 p.m.

Tom Waits fans take note that members of FET.NAT and other local scenesters will paying homage at Quai des Brumes’s lo-fi 5à7. 4481 St-Denis, 5à7, PWYC

Meanwhile, Villeray’s Melrose Resto is having its Super Bowl party at Roseville Café & Bar. This one is a little lavish, with open bar, a buffet and festive sports bar vibes. 1212 Bélanger, 6:30–8:30 p.m., $54/$62

Happening Gourmand also continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners (also, in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

