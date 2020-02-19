What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, February 19

The McCord Museum is hosting a free screening of Nadine Gomez’s documentary Horse Palace. The film, made in 2012, focuses on Montreal’s oldest stable, located in rapidly gentrifying Griffintown. “In this intriguing, anachronistic enclave, running alongside modernity, it seems like time has withheld its course. But since its aging owner has decided to sell his property, the days of the Horse Palace are numbered.” 690 Sherbrooke W., Montreal, 6 p.m., free

The McGill Tribune hosts a workshop called How To: Montreal Culture Reporting 101. (Attend it then send us some pitches!) 680 Sherbrooke W., 6:30 p.m., free

The second annual Festival de la Bête Noire Horror Gala is happening at MainLine Theatre. There will be drinks, a raffle and, most importantly, “a multitude of short live horror pieces from the festival companies, members of the community and horror fans alike.” 3997 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., PWYC

The weekly bilingual Speakeasy Comedy Club is going down tonight, with six comics performing in English and/or French. Reservations are required — see the details here. 120 McGill, 7 p.m., free

The Montreal Film Society has teamed up with the Museum of Fine Arts to screen the 1925 version of Ben Hur accompanied by live music. The ciné-concert is taking place at the museum’s Bourgie Hall. 1339 Sherbrooke W., 7:30 p.m., $21.74/$11.96

