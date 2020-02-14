What to do in Montreal today: Friday, February 14

Firstly, the Planetarium is tempting stargazers with a sweet tooth to its programming today by offering free hot chocolate for Valentine’s Day. 4801 Pierre de Coubertin, Montreal, 11 a.m.–9:15 p.m., 2 movies $16.25/$15.25 seniors/$12.50 students/$8.25 kids 5–17

After last week’s soft launch of their new album Big Inhale at local record store la Vacarme, Penny Diving play a proper launch gig at l’Escogriffe. Openers are Reviews and Anna Arrobas. Add $10 to the cover charge and you’ll get a copy of the “basement dream pop” band’s LP on vinyl. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $13/$23 with vinyl

The eighth edition of Interesting Evening is also going down at Brasserie Beaubien, with live music by Booster Fawn and the Submissives plus poet Mina Minou and DJ Legal Vertigo. 73 Beaubien E., Montreal, 9 p.m., price unlisted

The Idiosyncratic House of Elle Barbara presents Sgt. Barbara’s Lonely Hearts Club Ball, “a V-Day function” with MCs Syana Barbara & Chivengi Barbara, DJ Minas and a special Valentine’s Day themed performance by Carmen Mayhem (AKA Marlyne Disney). Check the event page for theme/prize details. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9:15 p.m., $17.85

Party downtown for once at la Poubelle Magnifique, where new wave Valentine’s Day dance party Heart On is going down, with DJs Roxy Moron and Pat de Bratte. 1221 Crescent, Montreal, 10 p.m., price unlisted (possibly free)

Queer goth party Stigmata throws a bloody Valentine party at Cabaret Berlin. Expect industrial, new wave, dark techno and metal, and a couple hundred fellow misfits. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $10/PWYC

