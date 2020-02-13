The top events happening in the city, daily.

What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, February 13

Internationally renowned mentalist Spidey is in town for a hypnosis show at Marianopolis, and the public is welcome to check it out in the student lounge. 4873 Westmount, Montreal, 12:45 p.m.

“Luxury sex toy shop” Nox is also hosting a pop-up at Mile End’s Miljours Studio tonight, just in time for last-minute Valentine’s Day shopping. 426 Beaubien E., 6–9 p.m.

The Mcsway Poetry Collective hosts the 2nd edition of The Heartbreak Museum, a display of poems, art pieces and relics from exes. 651 Sherbrooke E. B21, 6–8:30 p.m., $2

Whatever you love or hate Valentine’s Day, the people at Drunken Cinema have an appealing proposal for connoisseurs of liquor and horror. Their series of cinematic drinking games continue with the 2001 slasher movie Valentine. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 8 p.m., $8

Additionally, Chicago duo Whitey are on tour for their album Forever Turned Around, and tonight they’re at Théâtre Corona. Openers are Chai. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $33/$38

Finally, nostalgic for a time when Kanye West was cool? Kampai Garden is hosting a pre-V-Day party called 808s and Heartbreaks. Expect hip hop, Afro and house. “Good vibes only.” 1616 Ste-Catherine W., 9 p.m.

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please do so here.

Additionally, to vote in this year’s Best of MTL reader’s poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do in Montreal. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.