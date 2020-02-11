What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, February 11

It’s the final night of Queen musical We Will Rock You at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. 175 Ste-Catherine W., Montreal, 7:30 p.m., $89.50/$79.50/$69.50/$59.50

Jazz/folk songwriter Loryn Taggart also launches her EP Irene at la Verre Bouteille, with openers Phillip Vonesh and Laurena Segura. 2112 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m., $10/$15

Finally, Nuits d’Afrique Productions launch the 14th season of weekly Syli d’Or de la Musique du Monde at Club Balattou. Music lovers are invited to the series of free shows to evaluate two different acts that play every Tuesday night. Tonight’s competitors are Haitian roots/jazz band AZ and Cameroon Afro-house act Flow. 4372 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

