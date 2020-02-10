What to do in Montreal today: Monday, February 10

To protest the federal government’s actions against the Wet’suwet’en protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline in B.C., Indigenous students and their allies will be gathering outside of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s constituency office this afternoon. See more about their cause and the demo here. 1100 Crémazie E., Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Théâtre Outremont screens The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot’s 2019 film starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors and Danny Glover. See our review of the film here. 1248 Bernard, 4 p.m., $8.69

Cinema Politica hosts the Quebec premiere Cancer Journals Revisited with director Lana Lin in attendance for a Q&A. In this film, Lin “revisits and revisions” black lesbian feminist poet Audre Lorde’s much-loved 1980 memoir of her experience with breast cancer “with a critical mind and a poet’s lens.” 1455 de Maisonneuve W. #110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

The Queen musical We Will Rock You continues, tonight and tomorrow night, at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $89.50/$79.50/$69.50/$59.50

Old Time Honey hosts another edition of Chick Pickin’ Mondays at Grumpy’s, feat. banjo duo the Pudding Chômeur. 1242 Bishop, 9 p.m., free

