Helena Christensen celebrates her photography with H&M

The newest H&M collection is a collaboration with Danish model Helena Christensen. As a “supermodel” in the 90s, Christensen’s career is almost unparalleled. She’s been on loads of magazine covers, walked in countless shows, and was labelled one of the “Magnificent Seven” models, alongside legends Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson. She also gained notoriety for appearing in the beautiful Herb Ritts-shot music video for Wicked Games by Chris Isaak. Her collection with H&M is a celebration of her work behind the camera, rather than in front.

Helena Christensen x H&M. Photo by Helena Christensen

“I wanted to capture the generation of tomorrow, encouraging them to be themselves and letting their personalities shine.” —Helena Christensen

Nature Solace

Christensen has become a respected art and fashion photographer, and the collab focuses specifically on her photographs of flowers. While the collection has just six pieces, it should appeal perfectly to the younger generation it caters to. Like H&M’s Billie Eilish collection, which launched last month, this collab focusses on loose fitting and oversized styles. The range includes two hoodies ($34.99), three T-shirts ($19.99) and, our favourite, a cropped length sweatshirt ($29.99). The items are available in black, white and light beige melange, and each has a print based on photos taken by Christensen. The campaign for the collection was also shot by Christensen, and features models Oumie Jammeh, Klara Kristin, Janiece Dilone and Sarah-Sofie Sonne.

Helena Christensen x H&M. Photo by Helena Christensen

“We’re happy to be collaborating with Helena Christensen. From her work behind and in front of the camera to magazines or fragrances, plus her charitable work, she’s a true icon. And her beautiful photographs of flowers for this collaboration look amazing on the ’90s streetwear-inspired designs—it’s laidback with an edge.” —Maria Östblom, Head of Womenswear Design at H&M

Helena Christensen. Photo courtesy of H&M

The collection is available in selected stores in Montreal and across Canada, as well as online. To see the full collection, also visit the H&M page. Happy Shopping!

