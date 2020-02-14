Watch the video for “And I Wonder” by Alex Nicol

The Montreal singer-songwriter launched his first single this week.

Montreal singer-songwriter Alex Nicol will release his debut album All For Nada on March 13 via Michel Records & Anniversary.

Nicol had this to say to Toronto’s Indie88:

“In the song I develop from a confused young boy who thinks that channeling energy into aggression is the best way to live, to a man who realizes that channeling energy into love and appreciation is the only way to get through life without breaking down. And that this is true no matter how hard it can be to find love, whether for yourself, your friends, family, partner, kids, etc.”

Before heading to Austin to play SXSW, Alex Nicol will play an album launch show at Ursa (details TBA). For an introduction to his alt-rock/indie folk sound, watch the video for “And I Wonder” here:

For more about Alex Nicol, click here.

See more coverage of the Montreal music scene here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture.

We cover what’s happening in the city and beyond, from art to nightlife, politics to business, restaurants to style.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.