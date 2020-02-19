50 Cent & Travis Scott among headliners for Metro Metro 2020

The lineup for the second annual Montreal hip hop fest has been announced.

The second annual edition of Montreal hip hop festival Metro Metro announced another impressive lineup yesterday. Metro Metro 2020, which will take place from May 15 to 17 (extending the two-day event to three), will feature headliners Travis Scott, 50 Cent and Young Thug. (50 Cent will share Saturday night headliner status with Booba.)

Though Curtis 50 Cent Jackson hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Animal Kingdom, he’s appeared in a number of movies and TV shows over the past five years. He’s also been touring consistently in the States and around the globe.

Last year’s inaugural edition of the Metro Metro festival featured Cardi B, Future and Snoop Dogg.

Metro Metro 2020 will take place, like last year, by the stadium in Olympic Park.

Locals on the bill this year include Loud, Sarahmée, Naya Ali, Nate Husser and Clay and Friends.

Watch for preview and review coverage of the festival in May. ■

See more details on the festival’s website. Read our reviews of last year’s festival here and here.

