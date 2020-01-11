Uniqlo celebrates Warhol, Basquiat and Haring in UT launch

The latest additions to Uniqlo’s UT collection are two series of T-shirts honouring artists Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. The Japanese retailer, known for its unique special collections, and has already worked with designs from all three artists before. The release of this collection was timed with the inaugural Crossing Lines exhibition in Melbourne, which is showcasing the designs of Basquiat and Haring. Running until April 13, the exhibition aims to demonstrate the similarities between the lives and ideas of both these incredible artists.

Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again

©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. Photo by Uniqlo

The Andy Warhol collection includes 10 pieces: four for women and six for men. The shirts are available in white, black, pink, gray and blue, all priced at $19.90, and each shirt has a unique design. Some of our favourites are the “Everybody must have a fantasy” shirts in black and white, and the “The world fascinates me” banana shirt in blue. Check out the complete line-up here.

Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines

© Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Photo by Uniqlo

The Crossing Lines collection features 18 pieces with unique designs by Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The line-up includes 8 T-shirts for women and 10 for men, all in a wide range of colours including blue, purple, black, natural, pink, white and orange. Some of our favourites are Haring’s heart and UFO shirts, and Basquiat’s triangle abstract and World Famous thesis shirts. All are priced at $19.90, and the complete collection can be purchased online at the Uniqlo Crossing Lines page.