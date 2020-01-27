Osheaga 2020 headliners announced

The festival’s 15th anniversary edition already looks awesome.

(To see the full Osheaga lineup for 2020, click here.)

Osheaga 2020 may be a long way off, but this morning Montreal’s primo summer music festival feels a little bit closer.

Bell Alt TV announced the Osheaga 2020 headliners: Foo Fighters (July 31), Lizzo (Aug. 1) and Kendrick Lamar (Aug. 2).

Lizzo, who won three Grammys including Best Pop Solo Performance last night (and opened the show with a spectacular performance), will make her Montreal debut at the festival. Foo Fighters have played Montreal many times, but this will be their first time at Osheaga. Conversely, Kendrick Lamar has performed at Osheaga twice, and headlined in 2015.

The rest of the Osheaga 2020 lineup is being announced tomorrow, so stay tuned!

