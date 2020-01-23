Okay, the Montreal concert scene is finally starting to pick up despite the fact that we have to pull up our collars a little bit more. This week features ’90s hardcore heroes fresh out of mothballs, two ex-pats who’ll kill it on the Sabbath and one of Montreal’s best bands, who, for whatever reason, don’t get the props they deserve. Dig in, my beautiful freakazoids.

Thursday: Right out of the gate comes the big Hammer pick of the week. Wouldn’t ya know it, it’s a trio of local rascals. If you want to see one of the most primal, heavy and deeply emotive bands in our city, you’ll definitely want to show up at Sala to catch Big/Brave with Secondsight. This will be fuggin’ heavy. (It’s part of the Lux Magna fest — read more about that here.) 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $14.73

Big Brave is definitely a hot ticket, but across the Plateau is a true jewel in our scene: Bloodshot Bill. He’s going back to his roots with his one-man-band at Quai des Brumes and, best of all, sweating through two sets. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

Friday: Clearly, the Barfly is the perfect place for “live electronic trickery.” If that’s your bag, saddle up to the bar for a night called Night Howls with Victor and BSLC, Idoru and Parts Project. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free or donation

Alternatively, you could check out one of the pioneers of ’90s lo-fi jams: Damien Jurado. He’s coming to town for a concert with comic Nick Thune at l’Astral. You should go to the show and say hi to him — he would be glad if you did. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $38

Montreal concerts this weekend

Saturday: Those of you who like their psych synthy, and played by fashion-conscious boys, you’re probably already probably hip to the Temples show at l’Astral, with Art d’Ecco and local boys Talleen. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m.

Sunday: Man, this week is bursting at the seams with seriously great shows, but l’Esco is the place to be on Sunday. King Khan and BBQ (descendants of Montreal prodigal sons the Spaceshits) will put the stomp into the venue’s pines, with openers Sinkin’ Feelings and the Gym Teachers. This will be so outta sight, you’ll swear it was Saturday night. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $20

Next week

Monday: Most people who’ve gained and subsequently lost cult status in the wacky rock world are now swinging hammers on a construction site. Or writing weekly rock-gig columns. But not Manowar/Dictators guitarist Ross the Boss. No siree, he’s still jumping in the van and humping his amps. What a true mensch among men (owar). You can catch this rock warrior with Dizastra and more at Foufs. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $20/$25

Tuesday: Without a doubt, the punk gig of the week is happening at Casa. Boston’s Cartridge, Mueco, Warkrusher and Fractured are playing, and best of all, it’s cheap as chips. 4873 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $8

Wednesday: Don your Dickies pants and jacket for the first night of Hot Water Music’s two-night stint at Corona. This will be a Hard Times article happening for real, with salt-and-pepper punkers cornering the bar at the back. Opening are Cancer Bats and the Fullblast. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $43

Finally, if you don’t want to get your punk on, you can freak out to the improv/compositional fuckery of Mats Gustafsson. He will absolutely blow yer puny mind to smithereens, with openers Swan/Torres at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent., 9 p.m., $15/$18

Current Obsession: Teenage Fanclub, Bandwagonesque

