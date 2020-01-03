Four reasons to get off your ass and see some gigs

I know what you’re thinking. An installment of a column based on live underground music popping up just mere days after New Year’s Eve? It’s bananas!!! Every year I do my regular digging after NYE only to find the true warriors of rock that dare to wage a bloody battle against the live show apathy that is gym memberships, Netflix binge-watching, newly hatched teatotaling, extended hangovers (I’m looking at you, Final Bloodbath attendees), muscle atrophy due to mobility issues trying to get off the couch, deep depression due to going back to work after making out/fighting your boss at the Xmas party etc. I get it, I really do, but every year there are true rock warriors who laugh at all of the pitfalls and obstacles and raise their mighty gleaming sword in victory. To those about to rock/drone/skronk this week, we salute you.

Friday: If New Year’s hit you like dumpster fire, you may want to slow things down to an ooze for droney doomsters They Grieve with the stare-at-your-hand drone power of thisquietarmy and Scare at hangover-inducing hotspot Barfly. 4062A St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

If you’re looking for some tried and trusted rock ’n’ roll, you will definitely want to make it down to Turbo Haüs for Apparatus, Pet Talk and the spell check luddites Backwerd Boys. 2040 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $10

In an effort to filler up this first 2020 installment of Hammer of the Mods, here’s a personal fun fact about myself: After a wonderful Xmas dinner with friends I experienced my first “shart.” Look out 2020, ’cause here I come. TMI? I think not as I could never keep a secret from you lovelies. Hello ladies!!!!

This is a pretty stacked Friday full of bloodthirsty warriors of the weekend and there’s no better place to be during this lethargic part of the year than Casa, which is hosting the hot-to-trot Venomenon with their budz Kato, 999 Section and Ginger. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Tuesday: If you remember the skronky Mardi Spaghetti nights at Cagibi when they kept their jams free you can make it down to the latest installment at Casa with skronkers like NYC’s Drew Wesley, Michel F. Côté and James Annett, and Anna Atkinson and Jennifer Thiessen. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: M.O.T.O, Raw Power

