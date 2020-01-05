Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Sunday, January 5

The International League of Peoples’ Struggle has organized a demonstration decrying a possible U.S./Iran war following the (reportedly nonsensical) killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani via American drone, and demanding a Canadian withdrawal from Afghanistan. Phillips Square (Cathcart & Union), 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

If you haven’t already spent the holidays binge-watching all the streaming series and movies nominated for Golden Globes (the awards are on tonight at 8 p.m.) — three of the five nominated drama films and one of the five comedy films are on Netflix — you can see some of the film and acting nominees on the big screen: namely Parasite, Bombshell and Knives Out.

Check out a vernissage and grab a pint at hidden-gem bar Cheval Blanc, where Alain Lapierre is presenting Figuration Alternative. 809 Ontario E., 5–7 p.m.

It’s a good night for outdoor skating and you can do it with a soundtrack at Beaver Lake: Sundays = opera. (If you’re particular, see the rest of the week’s music-genre schedule here.) 1800 Remembrance, 6–9 p.m., free

Local early-Genesis tribute band the Musical Box plays their second consecutive show at Théâtre Maisonneuve, so if you’re into prog rock spectacle, this is the gig for you. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $56.20/$70.20/$86.85

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.