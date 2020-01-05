Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

what to do in Montreal

Succession. Photo courtesy of HBO

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Sunday, January 5

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

The International League of Peoples’ Struggle has organized a demonstration decrying a possible U.S./Iran war following the (reportedly nonsensical) killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani via American drone, and demanding a Canadian withdrawal from Afghanistan. Phillips Square (Cathcart & Union), 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

If you haven’t already spent the holidays binge-watching all the streaming series and movies nominated for Golden Globes (the awards are on tonight at 8 p.m.) — three of the five nominated drama films and one of the five comedy films are on Netflix — you can see some of the film and acting nominees on the big screen: namely Parasite, Bombshell and Knives Out.

Check out a vernissage and grab a pint at hidden-gem bar Cheval Blanc, where Alain Lapierre is presenting Figuration Alternative. 809 Ontario E., 5–7 p.m. 

It’s a good night for outdoor skating and you can do it with a soundtrack at Beaver Lake: Sundays = opera. (If you’re particular, see the rest of the week’s music-genre schedule here.) 1800 Remembrance, 6–9 p.m., free

Local early-Genesis tribute band the Musical Box plays their second consecutive show at Théâtre Maisonneuve, so if you’re into prog rock spectacle, this is the gig for you. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $56.20/$70.20/$86.85

