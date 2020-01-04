The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Saturday, January 4

To complement their exhibition The Incas, Treasures of Peru, archaeology museum Pointe à Callière invites families to Holidays Under the Peruvian Sun, featuring a reading and movie corner and Inca-mask-making workshop. 350 Place Royale, 1–4 p.m., free with museum ticket ($19.13/$13.03 13–30/$6.96 5–12/$39.14 Family/free for kids under 4)

Check out an exhibition of linoleum prints and paintings by Troy Lovegates at Anteism Books. 435 Beaubien W., 7–10 p.m.

The 14th edition of It’s Time to Get Tropical rolls out at Groove Nation with DJ Nelles and Kyou. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$10

Dance and scream along to some electronic dance music at Bar le Ritz, where Energia5 is launching an EP, with support from fellow locals Rivalled Envy and Beep Test. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

The party continues at Datcha, with music by Lis Dalton, Regularfantasy and Pascale Project dominating the dancefloor. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

