What to do in Montreal today: Friday, January 31

The top events and things to do in Montreal.

Taverne Tour continues tonight at venues all over the Plateau, and among the many, many bands are locals Atsuko Chiba. See our interview with them here, and more Taverne Tour picks for tonight and tomorrow here.

Concordia’s VAV Gallery and Art Matters presents a Back to School Performance Soirée with a dozen performers. Note that there will be a cash-only bar with booze and food. 1395 René-Levesque W., 6–11 p.m., free entry

Playwrights Workshop Montreal invites the public to a reading of Ali Yaghoubi’s Reflections of Light. 7250 Clark #103, 7–9 p.m., free

Bands, fans and DJs are gathering to raise funds for the fourth edition of Not Your Babe Fest, a feminist concert series happening in March. Scene Noir, Girl Circles and Oiseau De Proie will play live, with visuals by Archie Symmetry, and DJs Katia and Gustavo will play post-punk, new wave and synth-pop. La Plante (ask a punk for the address), 9 p.m., $8/$10

This week’s edition of bilingual stand-up showcase and hang Comedy at the Artloft features half a dozen comics including headliner Brad McDonald and host Quinn McMorrow. 4152 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $10, BYOB

World of Body Meta hosts the World of Post-punk Dance Party at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $5/$10 after midnight

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do, please do so here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Montreal Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

To read our latest Osheaga announcements for 2020, click here.