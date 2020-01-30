What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, January 30

New food hall le Cathcart is teaming up with the Aire Commune crew for a recurring winter Garden Party, starting tonight. On the last Thursday of every month, a mixologist and a DJ will do their respective things at le Cathcart’s biergarten. 1 Place Ville-Marie, Montreal 5–11 p.m.

It’s hip hop night at Igloofest, with Queb rap star Loud headlining. White-B and Charlie Shulz are opening, and Tommy Kruise and Shreez are playing the afterparty. Jacques Cartier Quay (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), 7:30 p.m., $35/$39.25 door/$62.50 VIP

Catch the second to last performance of Written on Skin. The Opéra de Montréal production of the George Benjamin opera continues at Place des Arts tonight and on Sunday, Feb. 2. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $30–$138

It’s been over a decade since local hard-rocking tiki enthusiasts Paradise made the scene. Tonight they’re officially on the comeback trail, launching a new record with a free show at Petit Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m.

The annual Taverne Tour kicks off tonight and runs through the weekend, bringing a range of exciting gigs to intimate Plateau venues. For starters, locals Uubbuurruu launch a record at le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $14.35) and Deerhoof play la Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $33.57).

To read our latest To-Do List, please do so here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Montreal Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

To read our latest Osheaga announcements for 2020, click here.



