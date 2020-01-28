What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, January 28

First off, at Montreal’s archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière, The Incas: Treasures of Peru paints a picture of flora and fauna, agriculture, rites, ceramics, metallurgy and sculpture in pre-Inca and Inca civilizations and Andean culture. Among the exhibition’s nearly 300 items are ornaments, jewellery, vases, clothing and accessories and feather and textile pieces. 150 Place Royale, Montreal, Tue–Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. weekends, $19.13/$17.39 seniors/$13.05 for 13-30-year-olds/$6.95 for kids 5–12

Cinéma du Musée is screening Tuning the Brain With Music, a documentary about music therapy by Isabelle Raynauld. 1379-A Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $9.50/$8 kids

Musicians, artists, geeks and researchers are also gathering at Ausgang Plaza tonight for a technological art meet-up. The winning teams from MusicMotion Hacklab 2019 are presenting their projects (one of which is made with ramen noodles) and allowing the public to jam with them. 6524 St-Hubert, 7–9 p.m.

Additionally, catch live jazz with an eight-piece band at Résonance care of the Improvisation Workshop Project. 5175A Parc, 6 p.m.

Happening Gourmand continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners (also, in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

Finally, tonight’s edition of the I Like It comedy event at l’Escogriffe features five comics including Emma Overton and Brad McDonald. The hosts are Steve Patrick Adams and Ines P. Anaya. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

