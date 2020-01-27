What to do in Montreal today: Monday, January 27

Firstly, the Brande Group’s semi-annual clothing sale is happening at two Montreal locations daily through Feb. 8. Expect deep discounts on Danish brands such as Jack & Jones, Only & Sons, Selected Homme, Femme, Vero Moda and Noisy May. 7335 Decarie and 1001-A7 rue du Marché (Marché Central), 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Today might be a good day to catch Nin E Tepueian – My Cry, Santiago Bertolino’s documentary about Innu poet, actress and activist Natasha Kanapé Fontaine. The feature is preceded by a short called Ma Fierté by Kassandra Vollant. 3575 Parc, 12 and 7:20 p.m. daily through Thursday

Coincidentally, the subject of that film is also in town today for a literary conference. Natasha Kanapé Fontaine will converse with Librairie Paulines’s Jeanne Lemire. Les Appartements du Square Angus (3200 Omer Lavallée), 2 p.m., free

Additionally, take part in a Vegan Supperclub, an initiative of the Montreal Friendship Circle’s Friendship Revolution. The event aims to “(bring) together young people with and without disabilities to cook a wonderful meal together and explore breaking down inclusion barriers.” 4585 Bourret, 6–7:30 p.m.

Some of Montreal’s finest musicians are joining forces for a show to raise funds for the Gidimt’en anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. The bill includes violinist/composer Jessica Moss, Godspeed You! Black Emperor members Thierry Amar and and Mauro Pezzente as well as experimental musician Alex Moskos. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $20 suggested donation

Finally, Happening Gourmand continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners and (in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

