What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, January 26

Weekly comedy night There’s Something Funny Going On presents a rare Sunday matinee. The nine comics on the bill include headliner Peter J. Radomski and host Hayley Garceau. But because it’s brunch time there are also free pancakes, bottomless mimosas ($20) and bacon and egg caesars ($12). 3958 St-Laurent, Montreal, 2–4 p.m., PWYC

QueeReads Montréal’s second 2020 event focuses on Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha’s poetry collection Bodymap. Éclair (12 Maguire), 3–5 p.m.

Get your afternoon drink (and snack) on for a good cause at Brewsky Pub, where funds are being raised for Australia. See all the details about silent auction prizes here. 380 St-Paul E., 3 p.m.

The Concordia Photo Collective presents the finissage for the second exhibit in the for two-part show Residue. See the work of eight photographers and seven zine writers/creators, as well as a performance by ISOMN at 7 p.m. Galerie Popop (372 Ste-Catherine W. #442–444), 6–10 p.m.

Le CinéClub/the Film Society presents a restored 35mm print of Max Ophuls’ 1948 classic Letter From an Unknown Woman. Supplementing the screening will be a talk by Jungian psychology expert Mathias Langlais. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students/seniors

The 13th edition of Comedy Confessional is happening at McKibbin’s on Bishop. The line-up of eight comics includes Shawn Stenhouse, Andrew Khoury and Marianne Mandrusiak. Bonus: it’ll be happy hour all night. 1426 Bishop, 7:30 p.m., $5

Le Cinq will be the site of Lunar New Year party Stay Gold, with NYC/Seoul’s DJ Peach. 1234 de la Montagne, 10 p.m., $20/$30 VIP

