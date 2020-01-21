What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, January 21

Firstly, MAI and Danse Cité présent transdisciplinary dance show One Kind Favor, by George Stamos, Karla Étienne and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh. The show is being performed nightly through Saturday. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, 8 p.m., $24.35, $19.13, $13.91

The Université de Montréal’s faculty of arts and sciences is also hosting a talk called Ethnicity, Nationalism and the Problem of Boundaries by McGill poli-sci prof Arash Abizadeh. 3150 Jean-Brillant, 4–5:30 p.m.

Happening Gourmand offers an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners and (in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

Additionally, Neil Cloaca Young and Jake Meginsky’s 2018 film Milford Graves Full Mantis documents the renowned free-jazz percussionist’s musical philosophy. With an appeal well beyond the realm of jazz — Graves is a zany new-age Renaissance man, according to the film’s description — it screens tonight care of Peel Street Cinema. 3475 Peel, 7 p.m., BYO bowl for free popcorn

Plateau nightspot Blue Dog hosts a stand-up night with U.K.-based Toronto comic Nick Martinello headlining, a half dozen other comics and host Shirley Whalen. Also, a bonus: there will be karaoke after the stand-up sets. 3958 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $10

Finally, Cabal Theatre’s Chattermarks tells the tale of estranged sisters and a crumbling paramilitary outfit in the Antarctic. The play, written by Joseph Shragge and directed by Anthony Kennedy, continues at la Chapelle on Wednesday. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $33.50/ $28.50 seniors/$23.50 students

