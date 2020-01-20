Who we are...

Cabal Theatre Chattermarks Montreal

Cabal Theatre's Chattermarks

Life, To-Do List

What to do in Montreal today: Monday, January 20

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Firstly, if cars are your bag, the ongoing Salon de l’Auto is showcasing 500 of them at Palais des Congrès through Jan. 26. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, Montreal 10 a.m.–9 p.m., $17/$14 students and seniors

You can also catch the second to last screening of Fox News sex-scandal drama Bombshell at Cinéma du Parc. While our critic Justine Smith didn’t love it, everyone is impressed by the performances of its all-star cast. 3575 Parc, 2:20 p.m., $13/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21

Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club focuses on Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing, “an action plan for thinking outside of capitalist narratives of efficiency and techno-determinism.” 176 Bernard, 7 p.m.

Additionally, presented tonight on the final day of Wildside, the festival of edgy theatre, Cabal Theatre’s Chattermarks tells the tale of estranged sisters and a crumbling paramilitary outfit in the Antarctic. The play, written by Joseph Shragge and directed by Anthony Kennedy, continues at la Chapelle on Tuesday and Wednesday. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $33.50/ $28.50 seniors/$23.50 students

The Suoni per il Popolo festival co-presents the 16th edition of the No Hay Banda concert series. Tonight’s show features electroacoustic duo Die Päonie and XXX_LIVE_NUDE_GIRLS!!!, an adaptation of Aristophanes’s Lysistrata (where women go on a sex strike to stop a war) performed in puppet show style with Barbies. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $12

Finally, Serena Isabella is the featured comic at tonight’s 72nd edition of the World’s Smallest Open Mic. Hurley’s (1225 Crescent), 8 p.m., PWYC

