What to do in Montreal today: Monday, January 20

Firstly, if cars are your bag, the ongoing Salon de l’Auto is showcasing 500 of them at Palais des Congrès through Jan. 26. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, Montreal 10 a.m.–9 p.m., $17/$14 students and seniors

You can also catch the second to last screening of Fox News sex-scandal drama Bombshell at Cinéma du Parc. While our critic Justine Smith didn’t love it, everyone is impressed by the performances of its all-star cast. 3575 Parc, 2:20 p.m., $13/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21

Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club focuses on Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing, “an action plan for thinking outside of capitalist narratives of efficiency and techno-determinism.” 176 Bernard, 7 p.m.

Additionally, presented tonight on the final day of Wildside, the festival of edgy theatre, Cabal Theatre’s Chattermarks tells the tale of estranged sisters and a crumbling paramilitary outfit in the Antarctic. The play, written by Joseph Shragge and directed by Anthony Kennedy, continues at la Chapelle on Tuesday and Wednesday. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $33.50/ $28.50 seniors/$23.50 students

The Suoni per il Popolo festival co-presents the 16th edition of the No Hay Banda concert series. Tonight’s show features electroacoustic duo Die Päonie and XXX_LIVE_NUDE_GIRLS!!!, an adaptation of Aristophanes’s Lysistrata (where women go on a sex strike to stop a war) performed in puppet show style with Barbies. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $12

Finally, Serena Isabella is the featured comic at tonight’s 72nd edition of the World’s Smallest Open Mic. Hurley’s (1225 Crescent), 8 p.m., PWYC

