Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Thursday, January 2

Today is one of those odd quasi-holidays where banks are closed, the SAQ opens at 1 p.m., the STM is on a holiday schedule and some (but not all) government offices are open — have a glance at this handy guide for details.

We recommend doing a little research before you head out. Here are some spots that are definitely open:

It’s your last chance to catch Waves on the big screen. The critically acclaimed film, set in South Florida, follows an African-American family as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. See more about the film in our interview with filmmaker Trey Edward Shults. 3575 Parc, 3:20 p.m., $5

Pouzza Fest presents their first gig of the decade feat. Bucky Harris, Guilhem and Mange le Cendrier. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

The party rages on at Salon Daomé, site of Dance Till Death with guest DJs Ricardo Rocco (ECHOisONE) and Angel joining residents Enfants Malins. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 before midnight/$7

Newspeak is also in party mode tonight, with Alcky & Ribz, 7runks and Samix. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $9.20/$11.50

Messkina: Une Art Ho hosts the third edition of the Triste Mais Bonne club night at Datcha, with DJs Larue, Karaba, Bonbon Kojak and Messkina. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

