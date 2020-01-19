What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, January 19

What better day for Fête des Neiges? The 37th annual event at Parc Jean-Drapeau, which runs every weekend through Feb. 9, features all the winter sports and activities you can imagine. There’s skating, tubesliding, hockey, an introduction to cross-country and downhill skiing as well as snowboarding for kids. And if you show up at 11:30 a.m. or 3 p.m., you can catch a performance by Cirque Eloize and an ice-sculpting show. See the website for more info about the entertainment and on-site food options. 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $12/$8 for 3–13-year-olds/$38 families

Floh Markt Pop Ups presents its recurring Vintage Streetwear Flea Market. 4311 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m.

Parc metro will be the site of a rally for the Wet’suwet’en people of B.C., who’ve been resisting the colonial invasion of their unceded lands. See more details about their situation here. 7245 Hutchison, 1–4 p.m.

Sophie Bédard Marcotte’s new film L.A. Tea Time — a documentary about her quest to meet Miranda July — is screening at the Cinémathèque Québécoise. See more about the film in our interview with the filmmaker. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 4:30 p.m., $12/$10 students & seniors

Montreal country-folk duo Sin & Swoon play a 5à7 set at Vices and Versa’s weekly. 6631 St-Laurent, 5:30 p.m., free

For anyone looking for more to do in Old Montreal today, Phi Centre’s Cadavre exquis is a must-see, and this is the last day. It’s a collection of VR (virtual reality) art — by the likes of Marina Abramović, Olafur Eliasson and Laurie Anderson — created using the titular Surrealist method. 10 a.m.–9 p.m., $29/$22 students & seniors

Among the other highly recommended movies screening in Montreal right now is Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. Seriously. Check it out.

