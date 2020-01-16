What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, January 16

Cinéma du Parc is screening the new film by legendary director Terence Malick, A Hidden Life. It’s a “meditative, profoundly humanist film on the shattering journey of an Austrian farmer caught between his deepest convictions and the desire to protect his family.” Note that the multilingual film is being presented with French subtitles. 3575 Parc, Montreal, 12 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 6 p.m., $13/$11.50

Piknic Électronik goes into winter mode with Igloofest, today through Feb. 8. As always, the series of three-day-weekend parties will pack their outdoor Old Port space with dancing masses and a roster of local and international DJs. The festival line-up includes the Blaze (headlining tonight), Anjuna Beats, Charlotte de Witte and Rufus du Söl, as well as a special live set by local hip hop phenom Loud. Jacques Cartier Quay (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), 7:30–11 p.m. (till 12:30 a.m. Saturdays), $25/$89 VIP

Among the vernissages happening today, Never Apart launches its winter exhibitions, featuring Afro-Diasporic artists and collections exploring the themes of migration and borders. The event will feature music by Shaydakiss and a cash-only bar (7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m.). Also this evening, Station 16 is showcasing one-of-a-kind works by artists featured at a show they mounted in Miami in December (3523 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m.)

Finally, whether or not you’re attending the first night of Igloofest, the Saisons aftershow party at Newspeak might interest you. Berlin’s Madota will share the decks with locals Oiseau de Nuit. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 11 p.m., $10/$20

At Montreal’s archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière, The Incas: Treasures of Peru assembles nearly 300 items to paint a picture of flora and fauna, agriculture, rites, ceramics, metallurgy and sculpture in pre-Inca and Inca civilizations and Andean culture, with ornaments, jewelry, vases, clothing and accessories and feather and textile pieces. The exhibition runs today through April 13. 150 Place Royale, Tue–Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. weekends, $19.13/$17.39 seniors/$13.05 for 13-30-year-olds/$6.95 for kids 5–12

